After being honoured as the ‘Man of the Year’ following the worldwide success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey is riding high with a series of exciting projects.

Garnering the title of ‘Star of the Year’ from fans and critics alike, Massey’s upcoming ventures cover a wide range of genres, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Let’s explore the projects awaiting Vikrant’s fans:

Vikrant Massey Upcoming Projects

The Sabarmati Report

In The Sabarmati Report, Massey takes on yet another challenging role inspired by real-life events. Reuniting with producer Ektaa Kapoor, the film’s gripping trailer, featuring Massey as a compelling journalist, has generated significant buzz, making it one of the year’s most anticipated releases.

Blackout

Streaming on Jio Cinema from June 7, 2024, Blackout promises an enthralling mix of suspense and drama, ensuring viewers stay engaged throughout.

(Also read: Blackout: Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover’s Comedy Thriller To Stream On JioCinema From THIS Date!)

Sector 36

The intriguing title of Sector 36 hints at an equally captivating storyline. Slated for digital release, this film features Vikrant Massey in a compelling role, stirring curiosity among his fans.

Talakhon Mein Ek

In Talakhon Mein Ek, Massey shares the screen with Rashi Khanna for the first time. With filming wrapped up, the movie is set for release this year, eagerly awaited for its fresh pairing and unique storyline.

Mini Series With Rajkumar Hirani

Vikrant Massey embarks on a new journey, filming a mini-series for Disney+ Hotstar under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. This collaboration has sparked considerable excitement among audiences.

With a diverse array of projects lined up in the future, Vikrant Massey’s star power continues to rise. From gripping dramas to captivating narratives, his upcoming films and series promise audiences an enthralling blend of storytelling and stellar performances. We must agree this has solidified his status as one of the industry’s most sought-after talents.

(Also read:The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna’s Film To Release In August 2024 On THIS Date!)

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related