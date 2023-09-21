THIS is the vile moment Russell Brand joked about “sexual assault” on a BBC Radio 2 show – moments after “flashing a woman”.

The comedian has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013.

2 Another woman has accused Russell Brand of exposing himself to her Credit: AFP

2 Brand then laughed about it two minutes later on his BBC Radio 2 show Credit: BBC

Now another woman has accused the 48-year-old of exposing himself to her, the BBC has reported.

Recalling the alleged incident, the woman, who has been named Olivia, said Brand had followed her in and then stood over her.

Brand then laughed about it two minutes later on his BBC Radio 2 show.

Neither Brand nor his co-presenter have replied to requests for comment from the BBC.

On air with co-host Matt Morgan moments later Morgan said: “It’s been 25 minutes since he showed his willy to a lady.”

Brand laughed and replied: “Very easy to judge! Very easy to judge!”

Brand can be heard laughing in the background.