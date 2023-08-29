Vince Staples has as solid a reputation for being funny as he does for his prowess as an MC, and the online community is now compiling his comedic greatest hits.

On Saturday (August 26), a Twitter user wrote: “Vince Staples top 2 funniest n-gga in Hip Hop and I can’t tell you who funnier.”

It wasn’t long before the Hip Hop cyberspace began using the post to share Vince’s funniest moments, from him being dead serious and speaking his mind to trolling people with deadpan conviction.

The bootleg catalog includes him admitting that he isn’t fit to date because he’s mean, a rant about Ray J’s unsung greatness, and an unfiltered takedown of R. Kelly, among countless others.

It’s tough to tell when Vince isn’t joking because of his body language, which makes his personality even funnier. A few months back, for example, the Long Beach rapper expressed that he wasn’t happy about his joint project with The Alchemist leaking online.

Back in July 2021, Staples revealed in an interview that he’d recorded 30 verses for an Earl Sweatshirt joint collab with Alc. At the time, the “Norf Norf” rapper told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden that he wasn’t happy about the project’s progress.

“Alchemist had hit me, he was like, ‘I want this project. Me, you and Earl. I only need three weeks,’” Vince explained. “I’m like, ‘Alright, I’ll do it.’ So we go over there, and they get high. So I’m the only one over there rapping and I don’t smoke, so it didn’t really blend. I was getting headaches.

“So next thing I know I got 30 verses on 30 beats … I thought we was collaborating. Whatever, boom. I got 10 songs, I’m like, ‘Alright man, we finna put these songs out.’ Alchemist moves at a very cryptic pace, you know, he’s hella slow.”

In response, the veteran beatmaker took to Twitter to call Vince out, writing: “Vince is full of shit. Ive have a finished 6 song EP with JUST HIM for over 3 month!! MIXED!”

He added: “Plus mad songs with him and Thebe [Earl Sweatshirt].”

Fast forward to April and Staples got word that someone allegedly leaked seven tracks — six complete, and one unfinished — online. In response, he posted a cryptic tweet that seemingly implicated the producer.

“Leaking means you’re tweaking,” he wrote, captioning a photograph of a young Michael Jackson. The MJ meme also featured the words: “You raggedy bitch.”