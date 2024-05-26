Vince Staples has shared some thoughts on the future of his Netflix show while promoting his new album, Dark Times.

The Long Beach, CA rapper was the subject of a Rolling Stone profile, in which he was asked about what’s next for The Vince Staples Show.

Vince reflected on the show’s success and added: “I’m grateful. I got to do something that isn’t really done on that network, or just done in general, with trying to break format and conventional comedy. I’m just trying some new things.

“So, I’m very happy that people embraced it, and we’ll see how they feel about it moving forward. We’re still trying to see what’s going to happen with that. But, looking forward to other opportunities in the medium.”

The “Norf Norf” rapper also admitted that he was surprised by how well the show did.

“I don’t really make things that people [enjoy] like that, just to be honest,” he said. “I think I have a niche fan base. I’ve never had an extreme level of success. So, I’m always open to people not liking something or it not [being digested] right. I was honestly surprised by the way that it was received.”

He continued: “But, yeah, man, I just feel like this show went very well, and especially for first-time writing, first-time producing, first-time starring in all of these things, I’m grateful for that.”

Vince was clear about his desire for a second season back in February.

He tasked fans with forcing Netflix’s hand as to whether or not his critically acclaimed series will be renewed for another season.

Replying to a fan’s complaint on Twitter (formerly X) about the length of the limited series — which sits at five episode — Staples revealed that was the result of a decision made by the streaming platform.

“Netflix didn’t buy anymore episodes so make sure you hit that double thumbs up,” he wrote. “Peer pressure works and I’m tryna re up.”

Fans chimed in to the request, letting both Vince and Netflix know how they felt about the satirical faux docuseries. “@netflix it’s [Black History Month] cough up them episodes as reparations,” replied one fan, while another tweeted, “ur top 3 on trending. Netflix knows the show a hit [flame emoji]”

Other figures in the Hip Hop community would love to see The Vince Staples Show return for a second season.

Back in March, Killer Mike threw his support behind a second season.

The Atlanta rapper took to Instagram to show love to the Long Beach rapper and his acclaimed show. Ever the hustler, Mike also had somewhat of an ulterior motive.

Alongside a picture of him and Vince rocking tuxedos, Mike made his case for season two of The Vince Staples show — as well as a renewal of his own Netflix series Trigger Warning series.

The Run The Jewels rapper wrote in the caption: “@netflix we need season 2 of The @VinceStaples show and Trigger Warning with Killer Mike! [cross emoji] #MICHAEL.”

Killer Mike made no secret that he’s a fan of The Vince Staples Show, also heaping high praise on the comedy drama.

In response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) announcing the arrival of The Vince Staples Show, Staples asked users: “Who’s watching?” to which Mike enthusiastically wrote: “Me!”

The Grammy-winner also hailed Vince as a “genius” after a fan asked him whether the 30-year-old solicited advice from him when negotiating his deal with Netflix.

“He ain’t need my advice,” Mike said. “That N-gga a Genuine Genius! Umma friend and a fan. Cuz got this!!!!”

Fellow rap veteran N.O.R.E. also gave The Vince Staples Show his stamp of approval by boldly proclaiming it as the best TV show in the world right now.

“Vince staples got the best show on earth!!!” the Drink Champs host said on X.