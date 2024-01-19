Vince Staples is taking a grassroots approach to promoting his forthcoming Netflix show by hitting the streets to get the word out.

In a hilarious promo clip posted on his social media accounts on Thursday (January 18), Vince heads out to Hollywood Blvd. with a megaphone and a stack of Netflix gift cards to get people excited.

“I used to walk down these streets amongst the crackheads, and now we on Netflix!” he opens the clip.

When he asked someone who Vince Staples is and the man doesn’t understand, Vince describes himself in third person as a former Lakers player who now has a show.

After a few more comedic interactions with people, Vince ends the video with: “If you like Black people, make some noise! We have no budget for marketing. Because of that, we on Hollywood Boulevard handing out gift cards for Netflix. Please watch our show because if you don’t, we might be broke.”

The Vince Staples Show hits Netflix on February 15. Check out the promo below.

The Vince Staples Show is by the people and FOR the people. So we promote it amongst the people. Who is Vince Staples? Find out February 15th on @netflixpic.twitter.com/WwevJsNl3O — vince (@vincestaples) January 18, 2024

The show was first announced in September 2022, with a press release revealing the series would be loosely based on the rapper’s life and set in Long Beach. Staples will be starring, and also executive producing alongside acclaimed producer and director Kenya Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society.

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” Vince Staples said in a statement. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams serve as co-showrunners and executive produce with Staples, Barris for Khalabo Ink Society, Corey Smyth and Calmatic.

As he prepared for his own show, Vince Staples certainly had ample time to get his acting chops ready with roles in the 2023 film White Men Can’t Jump and a recurring role on Abbott Elementary.

related news Vince Staples Lives Up To ‘Funniest Rapper’ Title With Lionel Richie White People Gag December 19, 2023

And for fans of Vince’s music, have no fears – he’s not putting the mic down in lieu of his Hollywood journey. Just last week, he teased new music for 2024 with an Instagram post. In a screenshot of a conversation between himself and an unnamed friend, the friend told the “Norf Norf” rapper that he was welcome to stop by for some food if he was hungry and still in the studio.

“Vince Staples Music 2024,” he wrote in the caption.

However, he didn’t say when he would be releasing the new music, or who would be featured on the tracks.