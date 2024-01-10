Vince Staples fans have been waiting for new music from the “Norf Norf” rapper for quite some time, and their wishes may soon be granted.

The Compton rapper took to Instagram on Monday (January 8) to post a conversation between himself and an unnamed friend. The friend told Vince Staples that he was welcome to stop by for some food if he was hungry and still in the studio.

“Vince Staples Music 2024,” he wrote in the caption.

However, he didn’t say when he would be releasing the new music, or who would be featured on the tracks. Check the post out below.

On Thursday (January 4), Vince Staples tweeted that he was about to listen for the first time to Nas’ 1996 track “I Gave You Power” — which, like his 2022 number “When Sparks Fly,” contains sections spoken from the voice of a firearm.

(Staples’ song switches perspectives, with the first verse featuring the gun’s owner speaking to it, and the gun speaking in the second; in Nas’ track, the gun is the narrator the entire time).

“Finna listen to this Nas ‘I Gave You Power’ since y’all keep talking about it in regards to the power ballad that is ‘When Sparks Fly’. Stay tuned,” he wrote.

10 minutes later, Vince was back with his review — and a suggestion to boot: “[T]his was a good tune. He shoulda put Ghostface on here.”

The 30-year-old received some puzzled responses from fans who were surprised that he hadn’t already heard the track.

“You n-ggas are utterly ridiculous if you think I was revisiting album cuts from 1996 as a child when ‘Made You Look’ was out,” replied Vince, who turned three the day the album containing “I Gave You Power,” It Was Written, was released.

In response to another user who said they were “just surprised cause It Was Written a classic and Nas a goat is all,” he reminded them of his West Coast heritage by referencing Mac Dre: “Dreganomics is also a classic. Have you heard it?”

Over the years, “I Gave You Power” has been praised by Hip Hop stars like 50 Cent and J. Cole.

The latter explained the song’s impact on him during a speech at the 2014 VIBE Impact Awards.