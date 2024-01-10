

© Reuters.



LAS VEGAS – VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:) has launched the DrgnFly electric bike in the United States, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion into electric mobility. The DrgnFly, which is expected to be available at a starting price of $2,800, comes with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty. The electric bike’s US debut will soon be followed by releases in other global markets.

The DrgnFly’s design, a collaboration with Eskild Hansen Design Studios, features a vintage motorcycle aesthetic combined with modern electric capabilities. It boasts a V-shaped, elongated frame, wide handlebars, balloon tires, and an ergonomic riding position. The bike is constructed with a lightweight aluminum frame and integrates a detachable lithium-ion battery, offering a driving range of up to 63 miles.

Equipped with a 750W engine and a sophisticated torque sensor, the DrgnFly promises smooth power delivery and a top speed of 28 mph. Its advanced energy management system and multiple riding modes cater to various user preferences, enhancing the riding experience.

Ms. Tran Mai Hoa, Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing at VinFast Global, emphasized that the DrgnFly is intended to be a lifestyle choice for modern consumers, combining unique design and smart technology for a safe and accessible form of mobility.

The DrgnFly also features smart connectivity with an embedded 4G connection and a companion app that offers functionalities like remote locking, bike locator, ride statistics, and remote diagnostics. Over-the-air updates will ensure the bike remains up-to-date with the latest features.

VinFast’s introduction of the DrgnFly into the US market is part of its ongoing commitment to providing smart electric mobility options and fostering a sustainable future. The company, a member of Vingroup and established in 2017, operates an automotive manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam, and aims to be a leader in the global electric vehicle revolution.

This announcement is based on a press release statement from VinFast.

This article was generated with the support of AI and reviewed by an editor. For more information see our T&C.