Vinícius Júnior has said he wants to renew his contract at Real Madrid “as soon as possible” despite ongoing links with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

ESPN has reported that the Saudi Pro League remains interested in a move for Vinícius, although the forward is inclined to stay at Madrid, with early talks over a new deal underway after a meeting last month.

Vinícius is set to play for Real in their Champions League round-of-16 first leg against rivals Atlético Madrid on Tuesday, after starring in their playoff elimination clash against Manchester City.

“I’m very calm, because I have a contract until 2027 and let’s hope we can renew my contract as soon as possible,” Vinícius told a pre-match news conference on Monday.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

“I’m happy here, playing with the best players in the world, the best coach [Carlo Ancelotti], the best president [Florentino Pérez], where everyone loves me. I couldn’t be anywhere better than here.”

Vinícius has won two Champions League titles with Real Madrid — scoring in both finals in 2022 and 2024 — and was named FIFA’s The Best Men’s player last year.

ESPN reported last summer that representatives from the Saudi Public Investment Fund had made contact with the Brazil international, who then postponed any long-term decision about his future until 2025.

When asked if he could “guarantee” that he would extend his contract, Vinícius said: “I’m here to make history, with everything this club has given me.

“Let’s hope I can score more goals, play more games in this shirt. My dream as a kid was playing here. Now I’m here, I can win a lot more and go down in the history of this club, which is difficult with all the great legends who’ve played here.”

Vinícius has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Vinícius said he believed referees in the Champions League offer more protection to players than in Spain, where Madrid have been highly critical of the refereeing establishment.

“In Europe, referees defend the players more who entertain,” Vinícius said. “That’s important for us, that they’ll punish players who kick us and stop the play. We don’t like talking about referees, but of course it’s important.

“Referees don’t give a card to others, and then when I complain for the first time, I get a card… I do a lot of things that I shouldn’t, but I think I’m improving, I’m more calm. People forget I’m only 24.”

Vinícius revealed it was Real Madrid as a club who had opted to boycott the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony when it emerged that he would finish second in the race for the men’s award, behind Manchester City’s Rodri.

“I do what the club says,” Vinícius said. “The club asked me to stay in Madrid and I stayed.”