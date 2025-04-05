Vinicius Junior missed a penalty and Real Madrid conceded an injury-time goal in a stunning 2-1 home loss to Valencia as the defending champion stumbled in the LaLiga title race.

Hugo Duro came off Valencia’s bench and headed home the winner that silenced Santiago Bernabeu Stadium deep in stoppage time on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili saved Vinicius’s early penalty and moments later Mouctar Diakhaby headed the visitors in front in the 17th minute.

Vinicius scored from close range to equalize in the 50th, but Mamardashvili and the defence held on until Duro struck and gave Valencia its first away win of the season.

Barcelona, leading Madrid by three points, could capitalise on its closest rival’s stumble when it hosts Real Betis later Saturday.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had to play third-string goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez, who made his first-team debut for Madrid at age 19, as Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin were injured.

“We hadn’t won on the road and there is no better place to do so than here,” Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra said. “There are three vital points for us and at a stadium where very few teams get a good result.”

The victory confirmed the team’s improvement since Carlos Corberan replaced Ruben Baraja in December. It has risen from the relegation zone to 15th place and seven points from danger.

Some jeers were heard from Madrid fans after Vinicius missed the penalty earned by Kylian Mbappe when his low and centred shot was easily saved by Mamardashvili. The Brazil forward also missed a penalty in a recent Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

Two minutes later, Diakhaby, who returned from a serious leg injury in January, rose over Antonio Rudiger and headed in André Almeida’s corner kick.

Vinicius partly redeemed his penalty miss when he was left unmarked at the far post to stab in a corner headed on by Jude Bellingham. But Madrid pressed for the win and instead ended up losing the game when it was unable to defend a quick attack that finished with Rafa Mir’s tight cross that Duro thumped past a flailing Gonzalez.