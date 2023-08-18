Viome Life Sciences announced it closed a $86.5 million oversubscribed Series C funding round, bringing its total raise to $175 million.

Bold Capital and Khosla Ventures participated in the round alongside existing and new investors.

The company also announced the launch of its Gut Intelligence Test in 200 CVS locations.

WHAT THEY DO

The company offers a total body intelligence test for users to obtain food recommendations and create custom-formulated supplements and probiotics, which the company also develops and distributes.

Viome also offers an oral health intelligence test with its VRx My·Biotics Oral Lozenges targeted at evaluating and improving one’s oral bacteria.

The Washington-based company’s Gut Intelligence Test, available through CVS online and in-store, evaluates one’s digestive efficiency, gut lining health, gas production, protein fermentation, inflammatory activity, metabolic fitness, gut active microbial diversity, and microbiome-induced stress. The aim is to help one understand their gut health and obtain recommendations for probiotic strains and prebiotic fibers.

The company will use the funds from the Series C round to further research and develop its suite of health tests and continue its expansion into retailers.

“Amidst the surge in chronic conditions and the influx of conflicting dietary advice flooding social media, it became evident that a seismic shift was necessary. At Viome, we’re not just talking about wellness; we are creating a whole new understanding of what it means to be healthy by addressing the root cause of issues and not just the symptoms. By combining our deep understanding of individual uniqueness and the microbiome with cutting-edge RNA sequencing and AI technology, we’re able to translate data into actionable insights that can profoundly impact our healthspan and lifespan. I feel grateful to have the support of investors and partners who truly understand and appreciate our groundbreaking work. The latest funding and our expansion into CVS represent more than just business milestones; they’re a testament to our commitment and an opportunity for us to accelerate our learning as we get closer to achieving our mission of helping billions of people live better lives,” Naveen Jain, founder and CEO of Viome, told MobiHealthNews in an email.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

In 2021, Viome announced it raised $54 million in a pre-Series C convertible funding round. The company scored $56 million in Series B funding in 2019 and $15 million in August 2017.

Viome received FDA breakthrough device designation for its mRNA analysis technology and AI platform in 2021 that detects early signs of oral and throat cancer through user saliva samples.

Other companies offering home testing kits include Reperio Health, the maker of an app-connected home wellness assessment kit marketed to employers; home diagnostics company Cue Health; and Everly Health, the parent company of at-home diagnostics startup EverlyWell and pregnancy and fertility-focused Natalist.