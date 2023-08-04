An old video in which a girl hilariously screams “All I want is Wingstop” is going viral all over again more than three years on.

The clip was shared on TikTok by an American girl called Amanda in 2020 and took over the internet after being posted by Barstool Sports.

‘All I want is Wingstop’ video resurfaces

The pop-culture site re-shared the video on TikTok in July 2023 and it’s amusing everyone on social media all over again.

In the clip, a woman is sitting in the passenger seat of a car at night as someone films her from the back of the vehicle.

“I worked 10 hours,” she screams at the top of her lungs. “All I want is Wingstop. Can you f***ing drive.”

Her face is going red as she shouts so passionately about the Texas fast food chain which is known for its chicken wings.

The person filming then mocks her, and she screams: “I’m f***ing starving Swiz, what did you eat today? I ate NOTHING! NOTHING!”

"We just picked her up," the caption says with four devil emojis.

TikTok thinks it’s hilarious

The video has gone viral on TikTok numerous times over the last three years and people always find it just as amusing.

One person wrote: “I’m actually DYING.”

“Yup, she’s a Gemini,” said another.

A third person joked: “You’re not you when you’re hungry.”

“Wow she’s hangry,” someone else said.

Another commented: “I love her. Feed that girl for christ’s sake!

Others can’t believe she was that hungry after a 10-hour shift and many are saying her reaction was a bit “excessive”.

Who is the Wingstop girl?

The girl in the viral video is someone called Amanda Chiarelli and she originally shared the clip on her TikTok page @amanda.paige17.

Her account is now private so you can’t follow her, but the video is still on her Instagram – and it looks like they all got free Wingstop hoodies!