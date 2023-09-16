The ongoing debate about whether extraterrestrials are real or not has gained more momentum, thanks to a video on X, formerly Twitter, revealing the corpse of the ‘Mexican alien’ to be a cake.

The recent UAP/UFO hearing in Mexico City had everyone talking after displaying on live television the “alien bodies” that were allegedly recovered in Cusco, Peru. As if the ufologists’ wild claims and X-rays of the “non-human” creatures weren’t enough to add to the skepticism surrounding the topic, a viral video has convinced people that the fossil remains are, in fact, a cake!

Canal del Congreso México | YouTube

‘Mexican alien has been revealed as a cake’ video is convincing

Social media users are convinced the corpses of the supposed aliens shown in Congress were nothing but an exceptionally well-created edible cake!

A video posted to Pubity’s X account is made to look like a clip shown on live television with the headline: ‘Alien’ revealed as cake.

The cake looks exactly like the supposed alien bodies we saw during the UFO briefing. The hand holding a knife cuts through the head of the alien at ease as the video proceeds to show the different layers of the dessert to prove it to be an actual cake.

The text below the visual reads: “Suspected Alien corpse turns out to be a Cake”. The clip has since gone viral on the Elon Musk platform accumulating over 2.3 million views. Despite the striking resemblance the cake shares with the specimen displayed during the UAP briefing, it’s safe to say the clip is meant as a joke and it’s not to be taken seriously!

The clip of the ‘alien’ cake also seems like a jab at UFO enthusiasts for believing that the mummified specimen belongs to creatures from outer space, while there’s no scientific evidence to establish that.

In reaction to the viral clip, one user sarcastically said: “Knew it all along. Just didn’t want to expose it.”

“If this is from a Cake TV show, they would be so proud,” said another.

A third person said: “It was cake the whole time! You never know anymore, it’s either cake or AI-generated. LOL.”

“Space cake no gravity no calories,” wrote one user.

UFO hearing claims mummified specimen was found in Peru

The skeletal remains shown at the UAP hearing in Mexico reportedly belong to the mummies found in Cusco, Peru.

Mexican journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan claimed during the briefing “These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution.”

“These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilized” he further added.

The supposed evidence shown at the event conducted in the presence of the members of the government, Congress, former American pilot Ryan Graves, and other witnesses resulted in rumors that the Mexican government had confirmed “aliens”, but the speculations couldn’t be further from the truth.

The UFO hearing was only intended to produce the evidence before the government as investigators urged the official agencies to look into unverified reports and sightings of aerial objects.