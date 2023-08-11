When Kartik Aaryan left the movie Dostana 2, rumors spread that he and producer Karan Johar were having a disagreement. In 2021, it was reported that Kartik and Karan had a falling out while they were collaborating on Dostana 2. Initially, Kartik was set to star alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the movie, but he was eventually removed from the project. Karan Johar’s production company ‘Dharma Productions’ officially confirmed Kartik’s departure from the film. In an Instagram post, the production house stated that, due to certain professional circumstances that they have chosen not to disclose, they would be re-casting for Dostana 2, which is directed by Collin D’Cunha. They asked the audience to await an official announcement in the near future.But not long after, there was news that Karan attended the premiere of Kartik’s new film Satyaprem Ki Katha. This suggests that maybe they sorted out their issues and are on good terms again. More recently, A photo of karan and Kartik talking on a panel and later with each other at IIFM, Melbourne went viral

In a previous instance, during an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Kartik was questioned about Dostana 2. He responded by stating, “I haven’t discussed this matter yet. I hold the belief and consider it my mannerism that when there’s a disagreement between an older individual and a younger one, the younger person shouldn’t express their views.”

Anurag Kashyap, Rani Mukerji, Vikramaditya Motwane, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, and a bunch of other Indian stars were part of the event too. They joined Kartik and Karan in taking part in the event.

While the screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik became really happy seeing how much his fans loved him. In the midst of the crowd, one fan proposed to him for marriage. Kartik couldn’t reply with words, but he blushed and felt shy. He said that he was feeling like he was at his ‘swayamvar’, and then he gave the fan a hug.

In a different event within the festival, Kartik garnered a lot of cheers from his fans as he delivered the famous monologue from the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

During one of the events, Karan Johar also took the stage and expressed feeling “quite embarrassed” when he looks at some of his earlier projects. He mentioned that a significant portion of his past work makes him feel uncomfortable due to its awkwardness and makes him cringe.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne comes to an end on August 20th.

Stay tuned for Movie reviews, ott reviews, latest bollywood movie reviews, box office movie reviews.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related