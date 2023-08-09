The viral rapper Lil Tay has reportedly died at the age of 14 along with her brother, but the circumstances around her death remain scarce.

The social media star (real name Claire Hope) rose to prominence as a YouTuber, rapper and internet personality back in 2018 due to her explicit rap songs, which found her boasting about wealth and dropping numerous cuss words at the young age of nine.

In a statement on Wednesday (August 9), Tay’s family announced her “sudden” passing, as well as her young brother’s.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” a post on Lil Tay’s Instagram page read.

“We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

The statement continued: “Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

As of writing, there are few details surrounding the pair’s death, and Tay’s younger brother has yet to be identified.

Lil Tay proclaimed herself to be the “youngest flexer of the century,” and often rapped over heavy trap-instrumentals with lyrics like: “I keep a chopper on me, fuck that bitch up my diamonds on freeze.”

Further research revealed that her mother was Angela Tian, a suburban realtor that lived in Vancouver, and that the lavish homes Lil Tay filmed in were unsold properties Tian had on the market.

Things were looking up for Tay, who even got a shout out from Eminem on the 2018 track “Killshot,” and at her peak sat down with Good Morning America alongside her mother to combat accusations that the child was experiencing “exploitation or borderline abuse.”

Tian argued Tay’s videos were made on her own accord, and that no one else had access to her daughter’s Instagram account.

“She had the idea with her brother,” Tian later informed The Daily Beast in 2019. “I was never involved.”