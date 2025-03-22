At the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, cricket icon Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan set the stage on fire as they danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, with the crowd erupting in cheers for the two legends.

The stage is set for the blockbuster 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the tournament opener at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Both teams will start their campaign under the new leaderships, with Ajinkya Rahane captaining Kolkata while Rajat Patidar is holding the baton for RCB.

Apart from the captaincy reshuffle, the two squads have a complete different lookout after the last year’s mega auction in Jeddah.

KKR squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya, Spencer Johnson.RCB squad: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh.