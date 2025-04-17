Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract at Anfield, the club announced on Thursday, ending months of speculation over his future.

Sources have told ESPN that the deal is two years in length, keeping him at the club until July 2027.

Van Dijk’s previous deal was set to expire this summer. Negotiations, led by sporting director Richard Hughes, have been taking place with Van Dijk’s representative, Neil Fewings, for several months.

Sources have told ESPN that from the outset of those negotiations, it was abundantly clear that the desire of both parties was to extend Van Dijk’s stay at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk is staying at Liverpool alongside teammate Mohamed Salah. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Having also renewed Mohamed Salah’s contract, Liverpool believe the retention Van Dijk, represents a huge statement of intent as the club seek to build on the success of Arne Slot’s debut season.

“I’m very happy, very proud,” Van Dijk said in a statement. “There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.”

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 and has since cemented himself as one of the best central defenders in world football.

The show goes on. pic.twitter.com/kpuiXOt7GZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 17, 2025

He has made more than 300 appearances for the club, winning seven major honours including the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Netherlands international has been in typically commanding form this season, with Liverpool on course to win the club’s 20th league title.

Van Dijk is the second of Liverpool’s three out-of-contract players to sign a new deal, withSalah committing to a new two-year contract earlier this month.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future is yet to be decided amid continued links to Real Madrid.

“It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool,” Van Dijk added.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool.

“Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser — I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”