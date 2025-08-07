WASHINGTON — Virgin Galactic is pushing back slightly the beginning of commercial flights of its Delta-class suborbital spaceplanes next year as it deals with a manufacturing issue.
To continue reading this article:
Register now and get
3 free articles every month.
You’ll also receive our weekly SpaceNews This Week newsletter every Friday. Opt-out at any time.
Get unlimited access to
SpaceNews.com now.
As low as $5 per week*
Cancel anytime. Sales tax may apply. No refunds. (*Billed quarterly)
See all subscription options