Virginia ranks 5th in the nation for percent increase in renewable energy generation since 2015, according to the online State of Renewable Energy 2025 dashboard released on Wednesday by Environment Virginia Research & Policy Center. Solar arrays in Virginia harnessed enough energy to power nearly 750,000 average households in 2024.

According to the report, America produced more than three times as much renewable electricity from the sun and the wind in 2024 as in 2015. In Virginia, the growth curve was much steeper. Total solar, wind and geothermal generation in Virginia increased by more than 270-fold from 2015-2024.

In 2020, Virginia lawmakers codified a plan to transition to clean, renewable energy by mid century when they passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA). The VCEA spurred growth in solar generation and offshore wind development.

Although the Commonwealth ranked high for the rate of clean energy growth from wind and solar over the past decade, Virginia finds itself in the lower half of the pack for the percent of electricity generated from renewable sources, at 38th.

“Virginia has made impressive headway over the past decade when it comes to renewable energy,” said Elly Wilson, state director with Environment Virginia Research & Policy Center. “In 2015, practically none of Virginia’s electricity sales were from solar, wind or geothermal. Although Virginia continues to trail America’s leadership states, we are making up ground. With the largest offshore wind project in federal waters off Virginia’s coast scheduled to come online next year, we are not stopping anytime soon.”

Virginia is also a national leader in investing in energy efficiency in recent years, ranking 6th in percent increase in incremental lifetime energy savings since 2014.

This year, Virginia lawmakers took up legislation aimed at increasing the amount of solar generated in more urban areas by encouraging more small-scale solar installations on the roofs of homes, schools, and over parking lots. A handful of the bills were sent to the Governor’s desk while others are expected to return next year.

“When we reduce energy waste and replace polluting energy sources with renewables, we’re building a safer, healthier world for ourselves and future generations,” added Wilson. “It’s time to make it easier for more Virginians to choose clean energy.”

The State of Renewables 2025 dashboard documents the growth of six key clean energy technologies across the United States over the past decade: solar power, wind power, battery storage, energy efficiency, electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations.