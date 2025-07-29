What exactly did Donald Trump say about Epstein and Virginia Giuffre?

US President Donald Trump is once again in the spotlight due to his previous ties to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. In a stunning moment for reporters, the president openly stated that Epstein “stole” Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most well-known accusers, from his Mar-a-Lago club. His comments have reignited calls for full disclosure of all Epstein-related files, even from Trump’s supporters.

Trump was questioned by reporters on Tuesday regarding remarks he made over the weekend regarding his disagreement with Epstein over his removal of workers from his company.

Donald Trump said he banned Epstein for repeatedly poaching employees, referring to him as a “creep.”

"He took people that worked for me. And I told him, 'Don't do it anymore.' And he did it," Trump told reporters after denying Epstein entry to Mar-a-Lago. "I said, 'Stay the hell out of here," he replied.President Trump said that many of the employees who were stolen worked in the club's spa when asked if any of them were young women.



“The answer is yes, they were in the spa,” he replied. I told him, I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa.’ … And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again.”

The remark has reignited debate over Trump’s previous relationship with Epstein, as public pressure grows for the release of Epstein-related documents.

Who is Virginia Giuffre?

Virginia Giuffre, one of the financier’s most well-known abuse survivors and the driving force behind the call for Trump’s arrest, was then specifically questioned about whether Epstein had stolen from him.

Giuffre, who committed suicide in April, claimed that while working at Mar-a-Lago as a teenager, she got to know Ghislaine Maxwell, an Epstein associate.

Trump stated, “I believe she was employed at the spa.” “I think so. I think that was one of the people. He stole her, and by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever,” as quoted in a report by NBC News.

Why did Donald Trump claim he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago?

Trump claimed he barred Epstein from returning to his club after repeated warnings to stop targeting staff. “I told him, ‘We don’t want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa,’” Trump said, adding that Epstein continued doing so despite being told to stop.

Trump expelled Epstein from Mar-a-Lago “for being a creep,” according to a statement released last week by White House communications director Stephen Cheung. While awaiting trial on federal trafficking charges, Epstein committed suicide in a New York jail in 2019.

How has Donald Trump responded to renewed Epstein scrutiny?



In recent weeks, Trump and his administration have been under increasing pressure to make more Epstein-related files public, including from within his MAGA base. By calling the story “boring” and criticizing supporters who are interested in the issue, the president, who has previously spread conspiracy theories about Epstein, has attempted to quell the criticism.

But Tuesday’s remarks appear to contradict past attempts to minimize ties. By stating Epstein “stole” Giuffre and targeted spa employees at Mar-a-Lago, Trump inadvertently reopened a door many hoped he had firmly closed.

FAQs



Did Donald Trump admit that Epstein took Virginia Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago?

Yes, Donald Trump claimed Giuffre likely worked at the spa and that Epstein “stole” her despite warnings.



Why is Donald Trump under new pressure over Epstein?

His comments, combined with calls from his base for transparency, have reignited speculation about his relationship with Epstein.

