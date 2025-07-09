Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his family was rescued in the unprecedented floodwaters that killed more than 100 people in central Texas.

Youngkin said that the floods that struck Hunt, Texas, in the early hours of July 4 left his wife, Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, and other family members stranded at a property near the Guadalupe River, according to NBC affiliate WWBT.

“My family was there, along with friends, and by the grace of God, my family was safe,” he said. “I have to say there was moments when they weren’t. They ended up being safe during the day.”

In an event unrelated to the floodwaters, Youngkin told reporters that Texas authorities offered to airlift his family out of the area. The family declined the offer once it was clear they were no longer in danger, he said, and those resources were allocated to those in life-threatening situations.

Youngkin added that he flew to Texas on Friday afternoon and met with members of the National Guard who helped rescue his family.

The Youngkin family visits the property several times a year, according to WWBT. Youngkin told reporters that his wife’s family has stayed in the area

“These people are family to us, deep relationships,” he said. “And, therefore, what happened in the wee hours of the morning on Friday has been devastating. The loss of life is just shocking.”

Over the weekend, the governor announced in a statement that he was deploying two Virginia Type III Swift Water Rescue Teams to assist the ongoing recovery efforts in Texas.

“Our hearts go out to the families and communities in Texas who have been devastated by these historic floods,” he said at the time. “We stand in solidarity with the people of Texas, and we are committed to offering any and all support requested during this critical time.”

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that more than 173 people are still missing, days after the floods struck the area in Kerr County, roughly 90 miles northwest of San Antonio.