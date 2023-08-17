Virginia rapper 23 Brazy is currently on the run after US Marshals issued a warrant for her arrest for the alleged murder of a 10-year-old boy.

A statement issued by the US Marshals released on Tuesday (August 15) revealed that 23 Brazy (real name Tashawnda Nicole Drayton) is wanted for the murder of 10-year-old La’Marj Deshawn Holden in the Franklin district of Norfolk, Virginia on August 10.

“Drayton has ties all over the Hampton Roads area and should be considered armed and dangerous,” the marshals said.

The Virginia rapper also has outstanding warrants for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling (two counts), use of a firearm in commission of a felony, threat to burn or damage a building, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharge of a firearm in a public place.

On August 10, Drayton allegedly shot the 10-year-old boy and his “adult male relative” when she came with a group of people to his home and began arguing with him.

“During the altercation [Drayton] produced a firearm and began shooting, striking both the victims,” a police spokesperson told 6 News. A relative of the 10-year-old victim carried him to another residence in the 300 Block of Artis Street where police, fire and EMs found him.”

It’s not clear what prompted the argument between the Virginia rapper and the young boy’s male relative.

“This a very sad day for the City of Franklin,” Chief Steve Patterson said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Any loss of life is unwarranted but for a 10-year-old to be the victim of violent crime is unacceptable and we as a community must come together and end this senselessness.”

Drayton was previously arrested back in March on weapons, assault, and stabbing charges. It is unclear how, or why, she was released at that time.

23 Brazy is said to have ties all over the Hampton Roads area, and a $5,000 reward will be given to the tipster whose call successfully leads to her apprehension.

Anyone with any information on Drayton’s whereabouts should contact the Franklin-Southampton Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.