





Virginia couldn’t complete a comeback against NC State on Friday night, as the Wolfpack outlasted the Cavaliers 24–21 on a last-second regulation field goal. However, the game could’ve headed to overtime had it not been for crucial penalties.

Down eight points in the fourth quarter, Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea tied the game with a touchdown pass, followed by a crucial two-point conversion. After the conversion, Colandrea received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taking off his helmet on the field.

With 36 seconds left, that penalty helped set up NC State at the 40 yard line on the ensuing drive, and the Wolfpack gained 33 yards to set up a short field goal to win the game.

This cost Virginia the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/wCWNN7cIcb — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 23, 2023

The penalty capped a roller coaster game for Colandrea, who threw two interceptions and one touchdown in his last three drives of the game. His penalty was one of several that the Cavaliers had down the stretch—another of which wiped out a blocked field goal—costing them an opportunity for a win.

Instead of getting a chance to win the game in overtime, Virginia fell to 0–4 on the season with their first ACC loss this year.

“It’s rough, it’s real frustrating,” Colandrea said of the penalties after the game. “It hurts.”

#UVA QB Anthony Colandrea on his 15-yard penalty for removing his helmet … pic.twitter.com/SBG9Sx0yor — Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) September 23, 2023

Colandrea is a true freshman for Virginia, but has been the starter since Tony Muskett suffered a shoulder injury in Virginia’s first game of the season against Tennessee. On the season, Colandrea now has 923 yards with five touchdown passes and six interceptions, but he is still looking for that coveted first win.







