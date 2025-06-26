Watching a five-minute video of therapy dogs can significantly reduce stress levels in both students and community members, according to research from the University of British Columbia Okanagan.

The study of over 1,000 participants found that virtual canine therapy sessions delivered stress relief comparable to in-person animal interactions, opening doors for accessible mental health support worldwide.

The findings, published in Human-Animal Interactions, demonstrate that even without physical contact, virtual dog therapy can provide meaningful psychological benefits. This discovery could help address growing mental health needs while overcoming barriers like geographic isolation, allergies, or fear of seeking formal treatment.

Five Minutes, Measurable Results

The research involved 963 students and 122 community members who watched pre-recorded videos featuring therapy dogs and their handlers. Using standardized stress measurements before and after viewing, researchers found significant reductions in self-reported stress levels across all participants.

“Our findings demonstrate that even with a virtual session, there was a significant reduction in stress among both the student population and the general public, regardless of age,” explains Dr. John-Tyler Binfet, Director of UBC Okanagan’s Building Academic Retention through K9s (B.A.R.K.) program.

The virtual sessions mimicked in-person therapy dog visits, featuring guided reflection, calming narration, and close-up views of handlers petting their dogs while describing the animals’ responses and textures.

Gender Differences Emerge

Among students, the research revealed notable gender disparities in treatment response. Women experienced greater stress reduction compared to men, though both groups showed significant improvement. Interestingly, while women started with higher stress levels than men, both genders achieved similar stress levels after watching the therapy dog videos.

Key findings from the study include:

Students’ stress levels dropped from an average of 3.33 to 2.53 on a 5-point scale

Community members saw stress decrease from 3.07 to 2.43

Women showed larger stress reductions than men among student participants

Age did not significantly affect the magnitude of stress reduction

Addressing Mental Health Access Barriers

The research addresses critical gaps in mental health support accessibility. Traditional therapy dog programs are often limited to urban centers and require appointments, creating barriers for many people seeking stress relief.

“This suggests that virtual canine comfort modules are an effective, low-cost and accessible resource for those seeking mental health supports,” notes Dr. Binfet. The virtual format eliminates geographical constraints, time restrictions, and the need for human interaction—factors that often prevent people from seeking help.

One study participant highlighted this benefit, sharing: “I have thought about attending an in-person session on campus before since I love dogs but the interacting with humans made me anxious…this virtual dog session removes the unknown human interaction that may make people nervous.”

Beyond Campus Applications

While previous studies focused primarily on college students, this research extends virtual therapy benefits to broader community populations. The findings suggest particular promise for reaching underserved groups, including people with disabilities, social anxiety, animal allergies, or those in remote locations.

The sessions required no appointments, cost nothing to access, and could be viewed repeatedly as needed. This “low-intensity treatment” model offers interim support while people wait for formal mental health services, which often have lengthy waiting lists.

Scientific Rigor and Future Directions

The research team used four therapy dog-handler pairs to create standardized five-minute videos following identical scripts. This ensured consistency across sessions while maintaining the personal elements that make therapy dog interactions effective.

However, the study lacked control groups watching videos without dogs, making it impossible to determine whether the therapy animals themselves or simply taking a relaxing break caused the stress reduction. Future research will compare dog videos with handler-only content and other relaxation activities.

The researchers also plan to investigate long-term effects, as this study only measured immediate post-viewing stress changes. Additionally, they aim to develop specialized content for specific populations, including BIPOC communities, LGBTQ2S+ individuals, and people with various mental health conditions.

Implications for Mental Health Care

The findings arrive at a crucial time when mental health challenges are rising globally, yet access to support remains limited. Virtual therapy dog sessions could serve as an attractive entry point for people reluctant to seek formal mental health treatment, potentially encouraging them to pursue additional care.

This research validates what many dog lovers intuitively know—that canine companionship, even virtual, can provide genuine comfort during stressful times. As mental health systems worldwide seek innovative, scalable solutions, virtual therapy animals offer a promising complement to traditional treatments.

Related