Virtual specialty care platform Summus announced it secured $19.5 million in funding, bringing its total raise to $70 million.

Summus offers employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and medical groups and networks a virtual care platform focused on specialty care, including peer-to-peer solutions that allow primary care and in-plan specialist providers access to a specialist network.

The company will use the funds to scale its growth and innovation.

Last year, the New York-based company received a $22 million strategic investment from the Glenstone Foundation and Danaher Corporation’s cofounder and executive committee chairman Mitchell Rales.

It secured $21 million in a Series B round less than a year before.

Healthy aging platform Bold announced it secured $17 million in Series A funding led by Rethink Impact, bringing its total raise to $27 million.

Samsung Next participated in the round alongside existing investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Bio + Health, Primetime Partners, GingerBread Capital and Khosla Ventures.

Jenny Abramson, founder and managing partner of Rethink Impact, will join Bold’s board of directors.

Bold partners with Medicare plans and providers to offer members virtual exercise programs aimed at preventing falls, increasing physical activity and reducing musculoskeletal pain and disability.

The funds will be used to grow the company’s exercise offerings and support its expansion with national and regional provider groups and Medicare plans.

“Bold is at the forefront of a new paradigm in preventive health care for older adults that is founded in deep empathy for members and a thorough understanding of cutting-edge health science,” Abramson said in a statement. “As the nation’s population continues to age and Medicare costs balloon, we desperately need innovative, evidence-based solutions like Bold that meet people where they are and drive value across the healthcare system, from members to providers to payers.”