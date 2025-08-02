



A part of the Soviet Union until the latter’s dissolution in 1991, the Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan has recently taken several steps to promote its tourism industry and bring more international visitors to its territory.

As the ninth-largest country in the world, Kazakhstan is home to numerous vastly different landscapes and beautiful natural phenomena, such as the Caspian Sea, the Altai Mountains, the Valley of Balls, and multiple lakes and canyons.

As the data published by the Kazakh government shows that over 90% of the 7.5 million international tourists to Kazakhstan in 2024 came from either nearby Central Asian nations or Russia, their government is now taking steps to reach more Western tourists by scrapping visa requirements for citizens of multiple countries.

At the end of July, the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs announced plans to open up visa-free travel to citizens of 56 countries for visits not surpassing 30 days per individual trip or 90 days across several entries in each 180-day period.

While the timeline for implementation has not yet been revealed, the list of passports includes EU members like France, Austria, Italy, Hungary and Germany among others along with the United States, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Israel, Qatar, Chile and Australia.

The Kazakh government has already implemented changes allowing citizens of India and Iran to visit the country visa-free for 14 days at a time or 42 days in a 180-day period while mutual efforts to improve relations with Türkiye led it to opening up to the latter’s citizens for visits of up to 90 days.

Turkish citizens were previously only allowed visits of up to 30 days.

Astana is the capital of Kazakhstan. Shutterstock

‘The goal is to create a favorable investment and tourism climate’

“The goal of adopting this draft is to develop closer cooperation with the Republic of Türkiye, to create a favorable investment and tourism climate in the Republic of Kazakhstan, and to boost economic diplomacy,” the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the agreement.

While the country has previously been fairly closed off to visitors from outside the Central Asian region, Kazakhstan shift in policy shows that it is choosing to prioritize tourism for its economic development strategy.

In May 2025, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree ordering his lawmakers to develop a framework in which American citizens can come to the country for 30 days without a visa. The government set the ambitious goal of bringing the total number of international visitors to 15.8 million and constructing 108 new hotels and 375 guest houses in different regions of the country within a couple of years; it is likely that Kazakhstan’s step toward opening up for travel was done to keep up with its fellow Central Asian neighbor.

Fellow former USSR member Belarus has in 2024 also taken similar steps by opening up to the 35 nations making up Europe’s Schengen zone but almost all Western countries continue to have it under the “do not travel” advisory over President Alexander Lukashenko’s facilitation of the war in Ukraine and collaboration with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

56 Countries Americans Can Visit Visa-Free in 2025

U.S. passport holders can visit the following countries without a visa for tourism. Here’s how long you can stay in each destination:

Europe

Austria : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Belgium : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Croatia : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Czech Republic : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Denmark : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Estonia : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Finland : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period France : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Germany : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Greece : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Hungary : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Iceland : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Ireland : 90 days

: 90 days Italy : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Latvia : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Lithuania : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Luxembourg : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Malta : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Netherlands : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Norway : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Poland : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Portugal : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Slovakia : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Slovenia : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Spain : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Sweden : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period Switzerland : 90 days in 180-day period

: 90 days in 180-day period United Kingdom: 180 days

Asia

Georgia : 365 days

: 365 days Israel : 90 days

: 90 days Japan : 90 days

: 90 days Malaysia : 90 days

: 90 days Philippines : 30 days

: 30 days Singapore : 90 days

: 90 days South Korea : 90 days

: 90 days Taiwan : 90 days

: 90 days Thailand: 30 days

Oceania

Fiji : 120 days

: 120 days French Polynesia : 90 days

: 90 days Micronesia : 30 days

: 30 days New Zealand : 90 days

: 90 days Palau : 365 days

: 365 days Samoa : 90 days

: 90 days Tuvalu: 30 days

Americas

Argentina : 90 days

: 90 days Bahamas : 90 days

: 90 days Barbados : 180 days

: 180 days Belize : 30 days

: 30 days Brazil : 90 days

: 90 days Chile : 90 days

: 90 days Colombia : 90 days

: 90 days Costa Rica : 90 days

: 90 days Dominican Republic : 30 days

: 30 days Ecuador : 90 days

: 90 days Mexico : 180 days

: 180 days Panama: 180 days

