Vishal Bhardwaj, the acclaimed Indian film director, producer, and screenwriter, has hinted at a future collaboration with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, Bhardwaj confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will be making an “indirect cameo” appearance in his upcoming Netflix film Khufiya. The filmmaker also expressed his desire to work with the actor on a full-fledged feature film in the near future.

Vishal Bhardwaj on working with Shah Rukh Khan

Vishal Bhardwaj told News18, “At one point, we came very close to doing a film. It was announced also and we were going to shoot but somehow it didn’t happen.” Vishal was reportedly supposed to adapt Chetan Bhagat’s ‘2 States’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Asin Thottumkal. However, the film eventually was directed by Abhishek Varman and Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor playing the lead roles.

In the interview, Vishal mentioned how he completely loved Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film ‘Jawan’, and how he called the actor to speak with him ‘at length’.

He added, “Whenever we meet, humesha yeh rehta hai ke kab hona hai. Ab wo waqt aa raha hai. Cameo toh ho hi gaya hai indirect toh film bhi iss baar honi chahiye. Andar se mujhe bhi feeling aa rahi hai. Shah Rukh ne bhi mujhe bola hai ke iss baar mujhe kuch lag raha hai ke hum log kuch kar payenge saath mein (We always want to answer ‘when is it happening’. Now the time has come, he has already made an indirect cameo so now the film remains. I have a feeling, and even Shah Rukh Khan has told me he has a similar feeling – we will be able to do something together this time).”

Vishal Bhardwaj is known for his unique style of filmmaking and has directed several critically acclaimed movies such as “Maqbool,” “Omkara,” and “Haider.” He has also composed music for many of his films and is considered one of the most versatile artists in the Indian film industry.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood and with the recent record-breaking success of Jawan and Pathaan, has become the undisputed King of box office. He is known for his charming personality and has won numerous awards for his performances.

The collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj and Shah Rukh Khan is highly anticipated by fans of both artists. It remains to be seen what kind of project they will work on together, but it is sure to be a treat for moviegoers.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ Trailer Out: Tabu Hunts Ali Fazal Down In This Neo-Noir Spy Thriller Based On True Events

Netflix India has released the trailer of its upcoming original film Khufiya, a neo-noir spy thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi. The film is based on true events and is adapted from a book titled ‘Escape to Nowhere’, written by former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan.

The trailer of Khufiya is a gripping and intriguing glimpse into the world of espionage, spies, chase and confrontation. It showcases the stellar performances of Tabu and Ali Fazal, who face off each other in a hide and seek. The trailer also reveals some of the chase sequences, the locations, the music and the supporting cast of the film.

The film follows the story of a R&AW agent named Krishna Mehra (Tabu), who is assigned to track down a mole (Ali Fazal), who is selling India’s Defense secrets. The agents begin spying on him, monitoring each and every aspect of his life, including his wife (Wamiqa Gabbi). But is he really a ‘deshdrohi’ as the world believes or is there something more sinister afoot? The trailer shows glimpses of their hunt, betrayal, chase and confrontation.

Khufiya is based on a book by a former R&AW officer, which makes it more authentic and realistic. It promises to be a thrilling and captivating film that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

