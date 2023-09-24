Vishal Bhardwaj, the acclaimed filmmaker and music composer, has said that he has not watched the recent controversial films including Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, which have been accused of being Islamophobic and spreading misinformation. Bhardwaj, who is known for his adaptations of Shakespeare’s tragedies and his realistic portrayal of social issues, said that he was not interested in watching films that are based on propagandas.

In an interview with PTI, Bhardwaj said that he was hearing from many people that the two films were propaganda films.

“I didn’t see ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘The Kerala Story’ and I didn’t see them consciously. The kind of things I was hearing about these films, I didn’t want to get impacted by it. I was hearing that they are propaganda films from my friends and people I know…”the filmmaker said.

“So, I just wanted to stay out of it because, for me, it is a very sensitive subject. If there’s so much negativity I want to remain out of this negativity, I love my peace. So, I didn’t want to see them,” the filmmaker added.

Bhardwaj urged his fellow filmmakers to deal “sensitively” with stories that are inspired from real-life tragic incidents.

“I want my community of filmmakers to treat such stories sensitively and not use it as propaganda,” he added.

Asked whether the objective of filmmaking has changed over the years in Hindi cinema, the writer-director said it is bound to as society is also changing.

“Cinema is such a thing that you can use it the way you want. If people are accepting it and seeing it, then we should accept that people are changing. We are changing as a society,” he added.

Bhardwaj said people now don’t seem as affected by them as they would earlier.

“Did we ever think that we will get used to the news of lynching? Earlier, when it happened, we were like, ‘How can this mobocracy happen? How can some people gather and kill someone? Where is law enforcement? Where is the law?’ “Now, we are used to this. Now, it is like, ‘Lynching has happened here or there’. It doesn’t affect us because we are accepting it. We are not reacting to it anymore,” he said.

Bhardwaj, who has won eight National Film Awards and a Filmfare Award for his work in Hindi cinema, is currently gearing up for the release of Khufiya starring Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi on Netflix.

‘Khufiya’ Trailer Out: Tabu Hunts Ali Fazal Down In This Neo-Noir Spy Thriller Based On True Events

Netflix India has released the trailer of its upcoming original film Khufiya, a neo-noir spy thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi. The film is based on true events and is adapted from a book titled ‘Escape to Nowhere’, written by former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan.

The trailer of Khufiya is a gripping and intriguing glimpse into the world of espionage, spies, chase and confrontation. It showcases the stellar performances of Tabu and Ali Fazal, who face off each other in a hide and seek. The trailer also reveals some of the chase sequences, the locations, the music and the supporting cast of the film.

The film follows the story of a R&AW agent named Krishna Mehra (Tabu), who is assigned to track down a mole (Ali Fazal), who is selling India’s Defense secrets. The agents begin spying on him, monitoring each and every aspect of his life, including his wife (Wamiqa Gabbi). But is he really a ‘deshdrohi’ as the world believes or is there something more sinister afoot? The trailer shows glimpses of their hunt, betrayal, chase and confrontation.

Talking about the film Vishal Bhardwaj shared, “I have always been very fascinated with the world of espionage and am truly excited to explore this genre with Khufiya. This film also gave me a chance to reunite with Tabu, and work for the very first time with two very talented actors- Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It also marks my partnership with Netflix and I cannot wait to share this thrilling story with viewers across 190 countries.”

Khufiya is based on a book by a former R&AW officer, which makes it more authentic and realistic. It promises to be a thrilling and captivating film that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

