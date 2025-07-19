



The One Big Beautiful Bill Act that Congress passed at the start of the month and President Donald Trump signed into law on July 4 has several provisions targeting those from foreign countries who come to visit or work in the United States.

The budget for 2026 includes a “surcharge for foreign visitors” to the country’s 63 national parks, while another provision targets those who come to the U.S. on non-immigrant visas with a “visa integrity fee.”

The changes would require travelers entering the U.S. on visas such as H1B (work), F1 (student), B1 and B2 (tourist/business), and J (exchange) to pay an additional $250 once the visa is approved.

Although many details around how or when this would be charged, as well as the reimbursements that the bill says may be available to some, remain unclear, the Department of Homeland Security is authorized to start charging the new fee for the upcoming fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1.

‘An unnecessary financial barrier for international visitors’

The bill also raised the existing fee for the I-94 arrival and departure record that needs to be paid with these visas from $6 to $24.

While not required of those coming to the U.S. for tourism from the 40 countries with which the U.S. has visa-free agreements, the changes spearheaded by President Trump’s team raise by approximately 144% the total cost that visitors from other nations and those who need longer visas will pay.

“This fee, which will be at least $250 and comes on top of existing visa fees, adds an unnecessary financial barrier for international visitors,” U.S. Travel Association Senior Vice President of Government Relations Erik Hansen said in a statement.

“Among the top deterrents to visiting the U.S. are cost and visa wait times, and the new visa integrity fee increases the upfront costs of visiting the U.S. 144%, while doing nothing to lower interview wait times. Even if it is technically reimbursable, the added complexity and cost will discourage visitors.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Travel Association said the changes around the requirement have already run into “significant challenges and unanswered questions regarding implementation,” as it is unclear where travelers will pay the fee. At the moment, it is written to be charged once visa approval has been granted.

The new fee applies to those coming to the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas. Image source: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

‘Where and when would DHS collect the fee?’ Many unanswered questions remain

“The bill directs the DHS Secretary to charge the fee, but DHS does not own the visa application, issuance, or renewal process — so where and when would DHS collect the fee?” the U.S. Travel Association spokesperson added.

While those applying to the U.S. on long-term work visas generally get those covered by the company sponsoring them, the higher fees are most likely to affect tourists from countries with which the U.S. does not have a visa-free agreement (generally nations with a lower GDP from outside the Western world).

“For B visa holders, they may not want to add an additional $250 per person to their trip costs,” Steven A. Brown, a partner at the Houston-based immigration law firm Reddy Neumann Brown PC, writes in a blog post on the visa changes.

