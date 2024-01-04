ENS, which stands for the Ethereum Name Service, witnessed a phenomenal increase of more than 50% in the value of its governance token on Wednesday.

The abrupt increase in price may be ascribed to the influential endorsement provided by Vitalik Buterin, one of the co-founders of the Ethereum blockchain.

Investors were energized and the ENS token reached unprecedented heights as a result of Buterin’s unequivocal declaration concerning the project’s importance.

Buterin’s Endorsement: ENS And Ethereum’s Future

With Buterin calling ENS “super important”, the project’s potential influence on the Ethereum community and the decentralized web is clear.

The endorsement of Buterin frequently acts as a catalyst for increased interest and investment in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries, where his words carry considerable weight.

All L2s should be working on (trustless, merkle-proof-based) CCIP resolvers, so that we can have ENS subdomains registerable, updateable and readable directly on L2s. ENS is super-important, it needs to be affordable!https://t.co/Ice1lTttFE — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 3, 2024

The Ethereum Name Service initiative offers a decentralized domain name system and is renowned for its contribution to the Ethereum ecosystem’s user experience simplification and improvement.

ENS simplifies blockchain interactions by linking human-readable names to complex Ethereum addresses, thereby increasing accessibility and user-friendliness.

The current value of the ENS token, according to the most recent update, is around $14.37, representing a significant increase of 40% over the past 24 hours.

Notably, the token has maintained a robust 50% increase over the past week, accumulating an impressive market capitalization of around $423.20 million.

ENSUSD currently trading at $15.596 on the daily chart: TradingView.com

During the same 24-hour period, the trading volume of the ENS token reached an impressive value of over $360 million, showing a heightened level of market activity.

According to CoinMarketCap, the current trading price of ENS has risen from a low of $8.50 on Wednesday to its highest level since April.

The considerable volume of transactions highlights the ever-changing characteristics of the market, as investors proactively participate in purchasing and selling in reaction to the latest advancements and endorsements within the ENS ecosystem.

Source: Coingecko

Token Metrics And Buterin’s Support

ENS presently has a circulating quantity of 30 million tokens, resulting in a market capitalization of over $404 million.

Buterin emphasized in a statement on X the necessity for all Layer-2 solutions to concentrate on the development of trustless, Merkle-proof CCIP resolvers. The objective of this endeavor is to facilitate the registration, modification, and perusing of ENS subdomains directly on Layer-2 blockchains.

Buterin underscored the significance of ENS, pointing out the imperative for cost-effectiveness in its functioning. The designation “L2s” refers to blockchains at the most fundamental layer, Layer-2, which significantly improves the scalability of a Layer-1 blockchain by enabling transactions to occur at a quicker pace and at a lower cost.

Buterin brought attention to the markets’ need for universal name systems by describing ENS as extremely crucial, highlighting their importance to the blockchain experience.

Featured image from ICRYPEX

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.