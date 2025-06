KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -The chief executive of top energy trader Vitol expects a slight reduction in U.S. oil production this year due to lower prices, he said on Tuesday.

“With slightly lower prices … we’re beginning to see some impact on investment and production. And there’s nowhere more obvious for that than within the U.S. and within the shale industry,” Russell Hardy said at the Energy Asia conference.

