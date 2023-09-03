The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Jawan, which is releasing on September 15, 2023, has received a lot of praise from the audience and the industry. Among the admirers of the trailer are filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri and Anil Sharma, who have expressed their appreciation and excitement for the film on social media.

Directors Of Gadar 2 And The Kashmir Files Praise Jawan

Vivek Agnihotri, who is gearing up for the release of his own film The Vaccine War on September 28, 2023, conducted an ‘ask me anything’ session on Twitter on Saturday, where he answered several questions from his fans and followers. When asked about his opinion on Jawan trailer, he replied, “Adbhut (wonderful). Mind blowing. Blockbuster written all over it.”

He also revealed that he is eager to watch the film on the first day, first show, but is facing difficulty in getting the tickets. He tweeted, “FDFS. FDFS. FDFS. But where are the tickets, yaar. SRK se bol ke dila do please (pls ask Shah Rukh Khan to get me tickets).”

Anil Sharma, who has directed films like Gadar 2 and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Apne, also took to Twitter to share his praise for Jawan trailer. He wrote, “Wow wow wow #JawanTrailer is outstanding .. @iamsrk u r looking so handsome n young .. n ur performance is mind blowing .. @AnushkaSharma u r looking so beautiful n ur performance is superb .. @atulkulkarni25 u r fantastic .. @yrf congrats .. can’t wait to watch #Jawan.”

Jawan trailer breaks records

Jawan trailer, which was released on August 25, 2023, has created a lot of buzz and anticipation among the fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who is returning to the big screen after a gap of four years. The trailer has crossed over 200 million views on YouTube and has become the most liked Indian trailer ever with over 15 million likes.

Advance Booking Of Jawan Signals Blockbuster Opening

The film has also sold over 1.95 lakh tickets in top national chains for the opening day in India in 38 hours. Earlier, the film also crossed 1 million dollars in advance sales internationally and 2 million dollars for the extended 4 day weekend. Shah Rukh’s spy thriller Pathaan, which released earlier this year, scored Rs 32 crore in advance booking, the highest for any Hindi film.

Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It also stars Nayanthara as the female lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

