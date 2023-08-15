Following the success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri has now announced the fresh release date for his upcoming film, igniting anticipation among his audience for his next cinematic venture.The much-anticipated film The Vaccine War: A True Story, helmed by director Vivek Agnihotri, has finally lifted the veil on its fresh release date. Teasing the audience with a sneak peek into a laboratory environment, the filmmaker has shared a compelling teaser. Marking a notable change from its original August schedule, the movie is now poised to grace the screens in September, offering viewers an intriguing narrative that delves into the world of vaccines and their stories.

Vivek Agnihotri Reveals ‘The Vaccine War’ New Release Date on Twitter

Vivek wrote on twitter,“DATE ANNOUNCEMENT: Dear friends, your film The Vaccine War: A True Story will release worldwide on the auspicious day of 28th September 2023. Please bless us.

The Vaccine War: A True Story, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, and Pallavi Joshi. This cinematic exploration delves into the realm of biotechnology and vaccines, offering a unique narrative experience.

During June of this year, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared the news about embarking on the concluding schedule of his upcoming film, rooted in true stories. Rumors circulated regarding a potential adjustment to the initial release date of August 15, with indications pointing towards October 24, a date that coincides with the festive occasion of Dussehra. As talks about this alteration swirled, excitement around the film’s release continued to grow.

About Vivek’s Vaccine war

Following the success of The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri unveiled his next cinematic venture, The Vaccine War, in November 2022. While the finer details of the film are yet to be disclosed, it is projected to delve into unexplored narratives related to Indian bio-scientists and their contributions to homegrown vaccines. The movie is expected to serve as a tribute to the unwavering dedication exhibited by medical professionals and scientists during the uncertain times brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. As the curtain of secrecy gradually lifts, The Vaccine War promises to shed light on significant facets of indigenous scientific endeavors and the resilience of the healthcare community.

