The Vaccine War the recently released Hindi-language medical thriller film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi. It is based on the true story of the development of Covaxin, India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, during the pandemic. The film features an ensemble cast of Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda, and others. The film has been marketed as “India’s first bio-science film” and has released on 28 September 2023 clashing with Fukrey 3, a comic caper.

Poor Box Office Collections Of The Vaccine War With No Jump Over Weekend

Film has taken a very slow start at box office. Film faced stiff competition from blockbuster Jawan and new release Fukrey 3.

Film has scored mere 85 lacs on day one and 90 lacs on day two. Film grew and collected 1.75 cr nett on Saturday followed by a decent jump of 2.50 cr nett Sunday.

Following are the collections for the film :

Thursday: 0.85 cr

Friday: 0.90 cr

Saturday: 1.75 cr

Sunday: 2.50 cr

Total: 6 cr nett

Sudha Murthy Reacts After Watching Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’; Says “It’s Really Heart-Touching”

Speaking about the film, Sudha Murty said, “It is really heart-touching. I understand the role of a woman because she is a mother, she is a wife, and she is also a career person. It is very hard to balance your family and your work. But some people are fortunate. In my case, my parents stayed upstairs, and I stayed downstairs, which is why I could do better. And all these women (in The Vaccine War) did not have that.”

She continued, “It is not easy for a woman to pursue her career with children. She requires good family support. I always say, ‘Behind every successful woman, there is an understanding man, otherwise she cannot do it.’ In this film, the children were small but they will be proud of their mother and what she has done. For a common person, they will not understand what is Covaxin, but this movie really shows the effort and the selfless work that all scientists did so that we all can live in a democratic India, happily and healthily. That is a very important message, I realised.”

Sudha further spoke about the film, and said that with his upcoming film, Vivek Agnihotri has shown that ‘the real wealth is in your confidence’.

“For thousands of years we have been slaves, so we have lost our identity, our courage, our capacity. We have tremendous potential, but that is not unleashed because we are always worried that ‘we won’t be able to do it’. But we can do it. That is the message (in the film). Not in the medical field only, but in any field, we can do it. We should believe in ourselves. The beauty is not in clothes or makeup. It is in the courage and confidence that we have. This film tells us that the real wealth is our confidence. Please unleash your potential, all Indians. Be hardworking, be ethical and be proud that you are Indian,” Sudha concluded.

