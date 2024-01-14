Vivek Oberoi has been a stellar actor and excelled in almost every genre. Be it his romantic film Saathiya or action avatars in Company and Shootout At Lokhandwala, he won hearts of audience and critics with hai act. Now he is back in intense action role in Rohit Shetty’s Amazon prime series Indian Police Force.

Vivek Oberoi Shared His Character Poster

Vivek Oberoi shared his character poster from much awaited series Indian Police Force, “Meet Vikram Bakshi, a storm in the guise of a man.💥 Ab sab khel khatam🔥IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Jan 19 only on @PrimeVideoIN”

Check out the post:

Vivek Oberoi Spoke About His Journey

Vivek straightforwardly said, ” We work in a very insecure industry who are jealous of your success and wants to have the same without any hard work. But the one who is after will never get affected by anybody’s success. I started my journey with struggle, I am Suresh Oberoi’s son and easily got it everything on my platter. But I chose to struggle and go indifferent way, and I am very proud of my journey.”

Vivek Oberoi even added that he had sleepless nights of getting things easily and wanted to get it on his merit and not on his father’s name. Vivek revealed of given multiple auditions and stood in lines for the same, and after getting Company, he proudly went to his dad and told him he had gotten the film on his own as he didn’t even use his father’s surname Oberoi, but called himself Vivekanand. Vivek has given some stellar performances over the years and now all eyes is on Indian Police Force.

Vivek Oberoi is one of the most versatile actors in the industry and his talent was definitely not treated fairly and his fans want he gets his much-deserved due.

Indian Police Force Trailer Out

The trailer for Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited debut web series, Indian Police Force has finally been released. The show will feature Sidharth, Vivek and Shilpa as police officers on a hunt for a terrorist. The trailer moves through different parts of Delhi, with each frame intensifying the suspense of a ticking bomb clock that eventually results in explosive blasts.

The series is all set to provide audiences with an immersive journey into the next chapter of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

Rohit Shetty shared the trailer of the series with the caption, “The hunt begins 19th January onwards. Indian Police Force, new series only on @primevideoin (sic).”

Take a look at the trailer here:

About Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force marks Rohit Shetty’s digital directorial debut in a spectacle that is headlined by Siddharth Malhotra in a refreshing cop avatar and lead along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, this seven-episode action-packed series is a tribute to the Indian police officers across the country.

