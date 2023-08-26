GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy floated Elon Musk as a potential White House advisor.

Ramaswamy has praised Musk’s actions after taking over Twitter, which has now been rebranded as X.

“I expect him to be an interesting advisor of mine,” Ramaswamy said during a Friday event in Iowa.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Friday floated Elon Musk as a potential White House advisor should he win the presidency next year, according to NBC News.

During an Iowa campaign event, the entrepreneur — whose presidential candidacy has surged among GOP voters in recent weeks — spoke fondly of Musk. He remarked that he wanted to bring in people with “a blank fresh impression.”

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know better Elon Musk recently. I expect him to be an interesting advisor of mine,” he said.

Ramaswamy in the past has given a shoutout to Musk over his takeover of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, where the Tesla chief executive laid off a sizable number of workers.