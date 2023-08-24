REPUBLICAN Presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy stood by former President Donald Trump during the first GOP Primary Debate, calling him the “best president” of the 21st century.

The statement came when moderator Brett Baier brought up Trump’s indictment nearly an hour into the debate.

1 Vivek Ramaswamy expressed his support for former President Donald Trump during the first Republican Primary Debate Credit: Getty

Trump is expected to turn himself in to the Fulton County jail in Georgia tomorrow on charges of election fraud.

“You all signed a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee. If former president Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party’s choice?” asked Baier.

“Please raise your hand if you would.”

Ramaswamy quickly raised his hand first followed by Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Mike Pence, and Doug Burgum.

Chris Christie, who has been critical of Trump in the past, raised his hand last but was hesitant about expressing his support.

“Here is the bottom line. Someone’s got to stop normalizing this conduct. OK… Whether or not you believe the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of president of the United States,” said Christie who was met with a chorus of boos.

Ramaswamy, who had clashed with Christie earlier in the night, defended the former president.

“President Trump, I believe was the best president of the 21st century,” he said before turning to Christie. “Honest to God, your claim that Donald Trump is motivated by vengeance and grievance would be a lot more credible if your entire campaign were not based on vengeance and grievance against [him].”

More to follow…