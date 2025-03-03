Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk’s daughter, is once again in the limelight. She has been getting attention after she made social media posts speaking about her ongoing estrangement from the Musk family.

From discovering that she has new half-siblings via social media to levelling accusations against her grandfather Errol, her statements show how deep is the wedge within the Musk family.

Who is Vivian Wilson?



Vivian was born Xavier Musk in 2004. She is Elon Musk’s first kid with ex-wife Justine Wilson. Vivian was assigned male at birth and came out as trans in 2022. Following that, she transitioned and legally changed her name and gender.

According to reports, she has also explicitly said that she wished to sever all ties with her father. Following that, she has maintained distance from the Musk family. However, she occasionally voices her grievances on social media.

Reportedly, her relationship with Elon Musk has been strained for years. It suffered further due to his views on transgender persons’ rights. Musk has not only repeatedly expressed scepticism about gender-affirming care; but also, has continued to refer to Vivian as his “son”.



He has claimed that she was "killed by the woke mind virus." Meanwhile, Vivian has accused her dad of being cold emotionally, dismissing her identity and femininity from a young age.



Vivian Wilson on her half-siblings



Vivian, through posts on TikTok and Meta Threads, recently expressed shock at finding yet another half-sibling. It was seen as a jibe at rumours of Musk’s 13th child. Quoting a line from the popular show Phineas and Ferb, she said that she’d have seven nickels every time she learnt about her half-siblings from Reddit.

Elon Musk has at least 12 children with three different women—Justine Wilson, Grimes (a Canadian singer) and Shivon Zilis (a Neuralink executive). The billionaire allegedly had a kid recently with conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair.

Vivian Wilson’s accusations against Errol Musk



In addition to her remarks about her father, Vivian also hit headlines for a now-deleted post on Threads. In the post, according to the reports, she indicted her forefather Errol Musk of being a supremacist, psycho and indeed a” nonfictional groomer” and “killer.”

Her post went viral quickly before it was taken down.

While Vivian did not mention Errol by name, it was clear from the context that she was addressing him. Errol was reportedly unaware of the post initially, but later reacted with disappointment upon discovering it.





Vivian Wilson on social media



Vivian has kept on using social media as a platform to express her frustrations with her estranged family. Her openness to criticise Elon Musk and his family publicly has made her a subject of interest, especially among the followers of Musk’s divisive views about transgender people.

Though she has stayed mostly low-key aside from these comments, her posts speak volumes about how far removed she is from her billionaire dad and his growing brood.

FAQs



1. Who is Vivian Wilson?

Vivian Wilson is Elon Musk’s trans daughter with his first wife, Justine Wilson. She legally changed her identity and gender in 2022, cutting ties with her father.

2. How many siblings does Vivian Wilson have?

Vivian has at least 12 half-siblings from her father’s romances with Justine Wilson, Grimes, and Shivon Zilis. She says she found out about several of them through social media.

