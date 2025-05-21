AI-backed imaging and care coordination company Viz.ai is partnering with biotechnology company Regeneron and biopharmaceutical company Sanofi to deploy and study an AI-enabled workflow tool for COPD.

Viz.ai offers a care coordination platform with more than 50 FDA-cleared algorithms that help analyze medical imaging data to provide insights into diagnosis, streamline workflows and assist with treatment decisions.

The company offers AI-enabled neurology, trauma, cardiology, radiology and vascular care tools.

Through the partnership, Sanofi and Regeneron will support the company’s investigation of its Viz COPD Module, which employs AI and electronic health record data, using natural language processing to detect and manage high-risk COPD patients.

COPD is a common lung disease that causes damage to the lungs and can result in restricted airflow and breathing problems.

“At Sanofi, we’re excited to collaborate with Viz.ai to further address unmet needs in COPD care by leveraging AI,” Dr. Paul Rowe, ATSF and head of medical and specialty care at Sanofi, said in a statement.

“With this collaboration, we will study the impact of the Viz COPD module, a streamlined AI-enabled EHR workflow to improve access to care and ultimately patient outcomes in COPD, a disease that remains under-prioritized, underfunded and undertreated in comparison to other noncommunicable diseases.”

THE LARGER TREND

Earlier this year, Viz.ai announced a collaboration with oncology-focused biotech company Guardant Health to use AI and genomics to address challenges in lung cancer care.

In 2024, Viz.ai announced a collaboration with Microsoft to offer its AI models through the tech giant’s Precision Imaging Network, part of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. The partnership, aimed at improving clinical workflows for radiologists, saw more than 48 AI models integrated into Microsoft’s platform.

The company also announced numerous other collaborations, including alliances with heart attack prediction startup Cleerly and the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute, a nonprofit organization that performs lung cancer research.

In 2023, Viz.ai signed a multiyear agreement with global pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb to release an AI-enabled algorithm and software for provider workflow dubbed Viz HCM.

In 2022, Viz.ai secured $100 million in Series D funding, bringing its valuation to $1.2 billion. The funding came one year after the company closed its Series C funding round worth $71 million.