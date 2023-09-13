Renee Rapp makes VMA debut

Singer Renee Rapp took to the stage for the first time in her music career.

Renee first garnered attention in 2018 after winning the prestigious Jimmy Award, but it was arguably her Broadway debut role in Mean Girls that put her on the map.

In June 2019, Rapp took to the Broadway stage to play the role of Regina George, which was made famous by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 film of the same name.

Additionally, she portrayed the role of Leighton Murray in the HBO Max comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

In February 2023, the singer released her debut EP, Everything To Everyone, which was followed by her debut album, Snow Angel, in August 2023.