Vodafone users report issues on social media

Several Vodafone users have taken to social media to report issues with the network this morning.

Some users had trouble accessing data and internet, while others couldn’t receive texts or calls.

“Anyone on Vodafone? I’ve literally got no phone signal,” said one user on X, formerly Twitter.

“Anyone else got an issue with Vodafone this morning accessing data for internet?,” tweeted another.

“How can the entire Vodafone network be down but their website still says no issues,” complained another.