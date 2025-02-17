Three influential women from the African art world discuss contemporary African art and its global impact. A Senegalese art critic, an African American photographer, and a Senegalese curator explore the evolving cultural narratives, the intersection of history and modernity, and the growing role of the African diaspora in shaping the continent’s artistic future. From the vibrant Dakar Biennale to international platforms, they delve into how African artists are reclaiming and redefining their narratives on the global stage, highlighting the continent’s artistic renaissance.

Source: Aljazeera