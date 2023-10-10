The upgraded Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 electric models are now available to pre-order in Europe. Volkswagen enhanced the EVs with a new electric drive, battery, and modern infotainment system.

Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 upgraded with more range

Volkswagen announced Tuesday it was launching pre-sales for the new ID.4 and ID.5 electric models.

The German automaker revealed the upgraded ID.4 and ID.5 EVs include a new electric drive with up to 60 kW more power than the previous version.

It also features a new 77 kWh battery, enabling longer range on both models. A 210 kW electric motor is used in the RWD ID.4 Pro and ID.5 Pro, up from 150 kW in the previous generation.

Volkswagen claims the power delivery is improved in every situation with an additional 75% more torque (310 to 545 Nm).

Thanks to the upgraded unit, the ID.4 electric SUV can achieve up to 550 km (342 miles) WLTP range. Meanwhile, the ID.5 SUV coupe has a range of up to 556 km (345 miles) on a full charge.

Volkswagen ID.4 Pro (Source: VW)

The sporty AWD ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX flagship EVs will include a system power of 250 kW, representing a 30 kW increase over previous models. As a result, the GTX models can achieve 0-100 km (0-62 mph) in 5.4 seconds. Volkswagen’s based ID.4 model remains the same with a 125 kW motor.

Interior upgrades and added features

VW also upgraded the cockpit with faster, more intuitive software with added functionality.

The enhanced ID.4 and ID.5 feature a new 12.9″ (32.8 cm) infotainment screen as standard, up from 12″ previously. It also features a new menu structure, an upgraded digital cockpit, and an optional head-up display.

New VW ID.4 Pro infotainment screen (Source: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen included several other new features, including illuminated air conditioning and volume control touch sliders, and a multifunction steering wheel with a new operating logic.

An upgraded voice assistant can respond to commands with more accuracy, and new features like weather info, sporting events, or stock market info.

Both new models will have an optional premium sound system from Harman Kardon with ten speakers and 480 W output.

DC charging capacity has also been increased from 135 to 175 kW, enabling faster charging (about 178 km in ten minutes). The base version ID.4 Pure (52 kWh battery) is now offered with a 115 kW charging capacity, up from 110 kW previously.

New charging and thermal management on upgraded models ensure the battery is preconditioned before arriving at the next charge stop.

ID.5 Pro (Source: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has kept the ID.4 and ID.5 base prices the same despite the upgrades. In Europe, prices start at €40,335 ($42,780).

In the US, the 2024 VW ID.4 with the 82 kWh battery also received several major upgrades, including more power, range, and tech. Pricing for US models is expected closer to launch.