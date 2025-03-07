



In November 2024, American EV automaker Rivian (RIVN) launched a new joint venture with the Volkswagen Group to pool together resources for the future of EVs.

According to a statement, the $5.8 billion deal would bring next-gen electrical architecture and software for both automaker’s future EVs. It would be a marriage of Rivian’s EV hardware and software capabilities and Volkswagen’s ability to build cars at scale.

“The aim of the joint venture is to speed up innovation, increase scale and lower the cost of owning an EV for millions of people around the world,” said Wassym Bensaid, co-CEO of the joint venture. “I’m hugely impressed by the work done already.”

Volkswagen teases a cheap, new EV

According to a new report from TechCrunch, sources close to Volkswagen revealed that its latest concept, the ID EVERY1, will be the first to use Rivian’s software and electrical architecture.

The Wolfsburg-based automaker says that the new concept car is “from Europe for Europe,” enabling “affordable mobility for millions of people with compact and likeable cars” in the continent.

The automaker says that the ID EVERY1 is the basis of a new entry-level model. The bite-size four-door hatchback has a small footprint, boasting a total length of just 152.8 inches; roughly half a foot shorter than the four-door Mini Cooper.

Despite its small frame, Vee-Dub claims that the ID EVERY1’s clever packaging allows for tons of room for four people and their luggage.

The concept vehicle is powered by a newly developed electric drive motor that will allow it to reach a top speed of 80 miles per hour. Additionally, Vee-Dub says that the EVERY1 will have an electric range of at least 150 miles.

The German automaker didn’t specifically mention in its announcement that Rivian’s software was used in the car, but many hints suggest it.

In its announcement, VW mentioned that the ID EVERY1 is the first model in the VW group to use a “fundamentally new, particularly powerful software architecture,” which allows it to be loaded with new features throughout its life cycle.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schäfer noted that the concept represents “the last piece” in offering the widest selection in volume vehicles, framing the democratization of electric mobility as an existential goal.

“We will then offer every customer the right car with the right drive system — including affordable all-electric entry-level mobility,” he said. “Our goal is to be the world’s technologically leading high-volume manufacturer by 2030. And as a brand for everyone — just as you would expect from Volkswagen.”

Volkswagen says that the ID. EVERY1 is expected to go into production in 2027. It notes that the vehicle will first be released in its native Europe at an attractive price point of about 20,000 euros ($21,200).

