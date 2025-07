STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden-based Volvo Cars will book a one-off, non-cash impairment charge of 11.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.19 billion) in the second quarter, it said on Monday.

“Volvo Cars is adjusting the financial assumptions for the EX90 and ES90 platform, due to previous launch delays and new import tariffs in several markets,” it said in a statement.

($1 = 9.6103 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)