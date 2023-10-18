Volvo’s surprising first entry into the minivan segment will make its debut in less than a month. Developed for Asian markets, such as China, and likely not bound for the American market, the EM90 will feature an electric drivetrain and an interior inspired by Scandinavian design.

We’ll need to be patient to find out what the EM90 looks like inside and out, but Volvo describes the interior as “a Scandinavian living room on the move.” Color us intrigued. The preview image that accompanies the unveiling announcement shows the van’s rear lighting signature through curtains. We see enough to tell that the EM90 will feature a boxy silhouette and a pair of massive T-shaped LED rear lights.

The “90” suffix is telling. In recent years, it has appeared only on the Swedish brand’s range-topping models, including the XC90 and the EX90. This suggests — but doesn’t confirm; we’re speculating here — that the EM90 will offer a relatively long list of luxury features.

An unverified report claims the EM90 will share many of its underpinnings with the Zeekr 009. The tie-up is made possible by the fact that Geely owns both carmakers. If that’s accurate, it could get a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain built around a 140-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and rated at 544 horsepower. Driving range will allegedly check in at about 500 miles. This sounds like the best-case scenario, and it’s not too far-fetched to imagine a cheaper two-wheel-drive variant with less range and less horsepower will also be offered.

Volvo will unveil the EM90 in Shanghai, China, on November 12, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. European time, which is 6:30 a.m. in New York and (sorry, West Coast folks) 3:30 a.m. in California. It will stream the event online. More details about the brand’s first minivan will emerge in the coming weeks. Made in China, the van will go on sale on the Chinese market shortly after the unveiling but odds are we won’t see it here.

