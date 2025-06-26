The 2025 ESPYS presented by Capital One are finally here. Vote and help decide which stars should go home with the show’s biggest honors.

Fresh off an NBA championship, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks to add to his recent accolades, including regular-season MVP and Finals MVP. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard is nominated in two categories — Best Athlete – Men’s Sports, and Best NBA Player. Meanwhile, the Thunder are among the nine nominees for Best Team after prevailing against the Indiana Pacers in Game 7.

Several nominees earned ESPYS nods for their outstanding Olympic and Paralympic performances in Paris. Simone Biles and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone are up for Best Athlete – Women’s Sports, and Ilona Maher and Ezra Frech represent in the Best Breakthrough Athlete and Best Athlete with a Disability categories, respectively.

A’ja Wilson, winner of the Best Athlete – Women’s Sports and Best WNBA Player awards in 2024, headlines both categories again. Saquon Barkley earned nods in three categories: Best Athlete – Men’s Sports, Best Play and Best NFL Player. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the only other NFL player apart from Barkley named in both Best NFL Player and Best Athlete – Men’s Sports categories.

Your vote helps to determine ESPY winners.