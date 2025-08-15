Image: Pexels/Illustrative

Voting has officially opened for the Gulf Business Awards 2025, giving the public an opportunity to support their preferred companies and leaders across the Gulf region. All nominations can be viewed online, and casting a vote is simple, straightforward, and takes just a few minutes.

Voting is now live via the official Gulf Business Awards 2025 link, with the process being entirely online and user-friendly. Once on the site, voters can easily navigate through the categories and submit their choices.

Now in its 13th year, the Gulf Business Awards is the region’s premier platform for recognising business excellence, innovation, and leadership. The 2025 edition will take place on September 24 in Dubai, bringing together top decision-makers, executives, and entrepreneurs for an evening of high-profile recognition and networking.

The awards span key sectors including banking, real estate, healthcare, technology, energy, tourism, and more—honouring both standout companies and visionary leaders who are driving growth and transformation across the GCC.

Entries are evaluated by an independent panel of experts, comprising regional business leaders, industry veterans, and Gulf Business editorial leadership. The judging process is designed to ensure transparency, merit-based evaluation, and sector relevance.

As a refresher, this year’s categories include:

Company Awards

● Banking Company of the Year

● Real Estate Company of the Year

● Tourism Company of the Year

● Hospitality Company of the Year

● Retail Company of the Year

● Transport Company of the Year

● Healthcare Company of the Year

● Energy Company of the Year

● Technology Company of the Year

● Investment Company of the Year

● Logistics Company of the Year

Leader Awards

● Banking Leader of the Year

● Real Estate Leader of the Year

● Tourism Leader of the Year

● Hospitality Leader of the Year

● Retail Leader of the Year

● Transport Leader of the Year

● Healthcare Leader of the Year

● Energy Leader of the Year

● Technology Leader of the Year