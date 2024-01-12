WE’VE spotted an impressive SIM-only deal on the Voxi network and it’s ideal for those in search of a data boost.

Voxi has tripled the data allowance on its £12 SIM-only plan, getting shoppers a huge 60GB of data at no extra cost.

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable SIM deal then this one from Voxi doesn’t just offer great value for money, but some superb extras too.

You can now grab a whopping 60GB of data for just £12 per month from Voxi – that’ll earn you triple the data at no extra cost.

That’s ideal for data-guzzlers out there and those who either have a handset they love or snapped up the latest releases from the likes of Apple and Google in 2023.

While Voxi may be a relative newcomer, it’s positioning itself as a frontrunner in the competitive mobile market, catering to the data-hungry needs of its tech-savvy users.

The plan comes with the standard unlimited calls and texts and boasts unlimited social media and music streaming too, without touching your data allowance.

It includes some of the most popular social apps such as Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter (now X), WhatsApp, and Facebook, as well as streaming apps like YouTube, TikTok, Netflix, and more.

So you don’t need to stress about scrolling Instagram endlessly or going on a Netflix binge eating into your data (and that doesn’t just go for the kids).

But you’re spoiled for choice by Voxi this month, with plenty of data-busting deals for less, here are all on offer.

Voxi SIM-only deals

Unlimited Social Media, 15GB data, £10 per month – buy from Voxi

Triple data with Unlimited Social Media & Music, 60GB data, £12 per month – buy from Voxi

Unlimited Social Media, Music & Video, 30GB data, £15 per month – buy from Voxi

Triple data with Unlimited Social Media, Music, and Video, 300GB data, £20 per month – buy from Voxi

Unlimited data for £35 per month – buy from Voxi

Voxi, unlike other data providers out there, offers users more freedom, so you’re not tied into contracts for years, but rather a rolling 30-day subscription that you can cancel at any time.

The last time we saw a Voxi deal this impressive was during Black Friday when the provider offered its 30GB SIM-only plan for £10 per month in its winter sale.

But we’re always keeping our eyes open for great-value deals for those shopping tech in 2024, and you’ll find them all listed on our tech deals hub.

