Voyager Technologies, Inc. (Voyager) reports it has commenced the roadshow for its proposed underwritten initial public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. In addition, the underwriters of the offering will have a 30-day option to purchase from Voyager up to 1,650,000 additional shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $26.00 and $29.00 per share. Voyager expects that its Class A common stock will be approved for listing, subject to notice of issuance, on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “VOYG.” Voyager intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering primarily to fund strategic growth initiatives, including investment in research and development programs and the acquisition of capital assets necessary to support Voyager’s long-term innovation roadmap and growth strategies. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds may be allocated to pursue potential mergers and acquisitions aligned with Voyager’s core business areas. Remaining proceeds will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness outstanding, administrative expenses, systems improvements, and other operational needs.





Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint-lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays, Jefferies, BofA Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.





Voyager is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space.





The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley and Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 and J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at [email protected] and [email protected].





