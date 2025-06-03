TAMPA, Fla. — Voyager Technologies launched its initial public offering (IPO) of shares June 2, targeting a valuation of $1.6 billion for the six-year-old space and defense company.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.65 million additional Class A shares, on top of the 11 million initially offered, which are expected to be priced between $26 and $29 each. If fully subscribed at the top end of the range, the IPO could raise as much as $367 million in gross proceeds.

The stock is set to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol VOYG.

Voyager said it plans to use the proceeds to invest in research and development, acquisitions and other growth initiatives.

The Denver-based company has acquired multiple firms in an effort to consolidate space startup innovation since its formation in October 2019.

Its highest-profile project is Starlab, one of several commercial space station concepts seeking to succeed the International Space Station.

Voyager has mulled going public for years, ultimately choosing a longer, traditional IPO route over merging with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), as fellow industry consolidator Redwire did in 2021.

